The Goldman Sachs Group Trims AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price to $9.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

AVDX stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. AvidXchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AvidXchange by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

