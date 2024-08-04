The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

