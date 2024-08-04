Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Thryv Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Thryv has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thryv will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after buying an additional 130,107 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth $1,388,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thryv by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

