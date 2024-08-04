Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 3,911 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 23.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

