Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 795,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,854,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $2,011,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124,989 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.