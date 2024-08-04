Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.38 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

