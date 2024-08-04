Tidal Investments LLC Buys 12,500 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Wedbush initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.