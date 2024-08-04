Tidal Investments LLC Buys 23,146 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 335.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,296,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after acquiring an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CNA Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 113,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 79,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

