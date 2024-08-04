Tidal Investments LLC Buys 4,303 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $23,394,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 20.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Veralto

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.