Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

