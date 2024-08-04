Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 68.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 681,735 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $13,008,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at $592,000.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

