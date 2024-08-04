Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $182.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.