Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Buckle by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $846,727.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,243,083.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $846,727.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares in the company, valued at $81,243,083.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider H. Nelson Dennis 122,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

