Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carter’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,229,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $45,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the period.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

