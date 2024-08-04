Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after purchasing an additional 883,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 649,908 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

