Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.