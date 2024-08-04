Tidal Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

