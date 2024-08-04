Tidal Investments LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,794,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 880,213 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Americas Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 45.81%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

