Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 4.4 %

DRS stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

