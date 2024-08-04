Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $168,860,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 951,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,305,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 507,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 359,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

SSNC opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

