Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 6,364 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 49.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.23 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -674.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

