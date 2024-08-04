Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 201,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,946,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 52.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $292.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.82. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

