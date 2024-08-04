Tidal Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

