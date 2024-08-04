Tidal Investments LLC Sells 67 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $465.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.66 and its 200 day moving average is $594.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.04.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

