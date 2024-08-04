Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 553,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $6,091,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,438 shares of company stock worth $18,185,292. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $127.28 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

