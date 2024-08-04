Tigo Energy (TYGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tigo Energy to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Tigo Energy has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. On average, analysts expect Tigo Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TYGO stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.24. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYGO. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

