TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Down 12.3%

Shares of TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) dropped 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

TIMIA Capital Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23.

About TIMIA Capital

TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.

