Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Shares Down 17.4%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19,471% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $329.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Topcon Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

