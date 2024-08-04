Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 25,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 40,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
