Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 25,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 40,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.