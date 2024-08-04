TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $8.31 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $314.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

