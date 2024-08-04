Truist Financial Boosts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $17.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

CCRN stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,078,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

