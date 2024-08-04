Truist Financial Boosts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $150.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

