Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.04.

Confluent Stock Down 6.5 %

CFLT opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Confluent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

