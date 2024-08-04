Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,135.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

REGN stock opened at $1,082.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,043.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $759.15 and a one year high of $1,115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

