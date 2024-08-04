Truist Financial Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $76.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

