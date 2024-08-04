Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $62.86 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

