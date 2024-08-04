UBS Group Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVDX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVDX

AvidXchange Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.