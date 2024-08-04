UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 199,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

