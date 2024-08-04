Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $116.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.84% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 392.36% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

