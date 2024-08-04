Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $75.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 392.36%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

