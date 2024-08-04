United Maritime (USEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 10.60 million during the quarter. United Maritime had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
United Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of USEA opened at 2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.63. United Maritime has a 1 year low of 2.01 and a 1 year high of 3.00.
United Maritime Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on USEA
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Maritime
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.