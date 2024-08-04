United Maritime (USEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 10.60 million during the quarter. United Maritime had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Get United Maritime alerts:

United Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of USEA opened at 2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.63. United Maritime has a 1 year low of 2.01 and a 1 year high of 3.00.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USEA

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.