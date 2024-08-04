Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Stock Down 19.0 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $172.28 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OLED. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

