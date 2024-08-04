Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Get Universal Display alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OLED

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.