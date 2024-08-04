UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Up 5%

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.56. 1,169,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,569,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several research firms recently commented on UWMC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $842.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $6,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UWM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

