VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

