Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.37

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3698 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Vale has raised its dividend payment by an average of 61.4% annually over the last three years.

Vale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

