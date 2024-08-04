Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.37

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3698 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.
Vale has raised its dividend payment by an average of 61.4% annually over the last three years.
Vale Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
