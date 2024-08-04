Vanguard Group Inc. Has $124.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.19% of Bausch Health Companies worth $124,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $5.63 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

