Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 238,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 84,212 shares.The stock last traded at $235.79 and had previously closed at $243.30.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

