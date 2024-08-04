Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,106 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $169.55 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

