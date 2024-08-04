Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $160.38 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.